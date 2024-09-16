Valve working on Deadlock anti-cheat measures but they're not in place yet

Yes, Valve is still working on an anticheat for its new shooter, Deadlock.

A developer for Deadlock - the hero shooter Valve wouldn't admit existed even after it had hit a concurrent player peak of over 16,000 last month - first confirmed on the game's Discord server that it was working on anticheat back on 11th August.

Since then, the development team has dropped several updates saying it "certainly considers [cheating] a very high priority in the long term", and had "a group of people working on anti cheat".

However, the game's reddit community has seen dozens of complaints from players, including one post yesterday that asserts one player encountered "three cheaters in a row today".

Consequently, as spotted by PC Gamer, the team is relying on players to report cheaters manually via its Discord server.

"If you think someone is cheating in the game, please report it in the #reports channel of the official Deadlock Discord by Valve," the moderation team explains.

"You can get the invite for it in the game's main menu. Cheat reports are quickly manually being worked on while an anti cheat is still being developed."

Deadlock reached a new peak concurrent player count of 171,490 players when it was finally announced at the end of last month. There is still no actual release date for Deadlock, however, and it can only be played via invite at the time of writing.