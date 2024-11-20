Valve reportedly reviving its divisive Steam controller, trackpads now different sizes and shapes

Following the debut and eventual discontinuation of its original Steam controller, Valve is now said to be working on another iteration, under the codename Ibex.

That's according to knowledgeable Valve source Brad Lynch (via The Verge). Lynch states the Steam Controller 2, as Valve has reportedly called it, is set for "a mass production goal in their factories" at this very moment in time.

"That's why I know they're in later stages of productisation," Lynch wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Hands on with the Steam controller To quote Johnny, "if hearing two grown men say the word 'interesting' a lot is your thing", this video is for you. Watch on YouTube

Lynch did not go into much further detail, but did reply to another user to say the "biggest change will be the shape/size of the trackpads", which will essentially get the controller "into that gamepad-y form".

In addition, the company is also said to be working on a set of wand controllers (codenamed Roy). Again, these wands are said to be aimed at mass production.

Codename for Steam Controller 2 is “Ibex”



Separate product from Deckard’s “Roy” controller(s)



Both are being tooled for a mass production goal in their factories right now. That’s why I know they’re in later stages of productization — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) November 19, 2024 Manage cookie settings To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Reportedly, these wand type controllers would be for Valve's rumoured "Deckard" VR headset, which will allegedly function as a standalone hybrid VR headset. The company previously debuted its 'Index' VR headset back in 2019.

As for the original Steam controller, this chap was discontinued, also in 2019. Eurogamer alums Johnny Chiodini and Chris Bratt went hands on with the controller on its release, and you can check out their impressions thanks to a little bit of vintage EG video goodness above.