Valve releases Team Fortress 2 source code, opening door to completely new fan-made games

Team Fortress 2 maker Valve has handed over the game's full client and server code to fans, encouraging them to "change, extend or rewrite" TF2 in any non-commercial way possible.

The code is now available via a "massive" update to the Source SDK [Software Development Kit], Valve announced last night, making "anything from small tweaks to complete conversions possible".

For content creators, modders and fans, this means completely new TF2 games can be put together - as long as they're released for free.

"TF2 mods may be published on the Steam Store, and after publication will appear as new games in the Steam game list," Valve wrote.

Other updates to the Source SDK include 64-bit binary support, a scalable HUD/UI and other fixes for all other multiplayer Source engine games, including Counter-Strike: Source, Day of Defeat: Source, Half-Life 2: Deathmatch, and Half-Life Deathmatch: Source.

"Players have a lot of investment in their TF2 inventories, and Steam Workshop contributors have created of a lot of that content," Valve added. "The majority of items in the game now are thanks to the hard work of the TF2 community.

"To respect that, we're asking TF2 mod makers continue to respect that connection, and to not make mods that have the purpose of trying to profit off Workshop contributors' efforts."

Valve largely handed the reigns to TF2 over to fans some time ago, as it focuses on Steam and its Steam Deck hardware. The company is still developing games, however - and there have been multiple reports over the past year that a fresh Half-Life entry looks to be on the way.

Last week, tributes poured in for Half-Life 2 art director and Dishonored designer Viktor Antonov, who sadly died aged 52.