Valve fans desperate for Half-Life 3 news say they have evidence its hidden in Steam's back-end

As expectation grows of a new Half-Life game announcement, fans believe they can now see evidence of the project on Steam.

Firstly, let's address the obvious. Yes, the decades-long wait for Half-Life 3 has become something of a meme and all suggestion of its existence is to be treated with caution. That said, there's strong evidence that Valve is once again working on a major new Half-Life project of some kind, with a trustworthy report last summer detailing datamined assets and code snippets backing up a leak from an actor likely involved.

All signs point to something being afoot, and now Steam seems to show Valve has a second unreleased game lurking behind the scenes (as well as Deadlock, which is still listed as an 'upcoming release' despite being in beta).

A thread on the Valve reddit has highlighted the recent change that now lists two games from the developer as 'upcoming', with some sleuthing work by fans using the Wayback Machine pointing to this change occuring sometime within December 2024.

Searching for Valve on Steam and filtering via upcoming releases and then specifically games does indeed list two projects - with only Deadlock visible.

A screenshot of Valve's upcoming games list on Steam. | Image credit: Eurogamer / Steam

It's unlikely this project is In the Valley of the Gods - the next game from Firewatch developer Campo Santo that was put on indefinite hold. For starters, its Steam page is publicly visible, and its developer and publisher are both listed as Campo Santo still rather than Valve.

A warning on the search page suggests that search results may exclude some products based on content or language preferences, but even with all filters disabled, Valve's second upcoming project does not appear. So, what gives?

This year will mark the fifth anniversary of Half-Life: Alyx, Valve's most recent entry in its legendary shooter series that was designed specifically for VR. But Half-Life has certainly been on Valve's mind more recently than that.

In November, Valve made a big deal out of celebrating Half-Life 2's 20th anniversary, with a big update that added a director's commentary, a documentary, and packed in the game's two episodes of DLC. We even learned a bit more about why Valve never made Half-Life 2: Episode 3, as well.