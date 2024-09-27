Valve croaks down on Deadlock cheaters by letting you turn them into frogs

Valve has released a patch for its-still-in-works hero-shooter Deadlock, which includes a rather brilliant anti-cheat measure.

The new patch notes cover a pretty extensive list of tweaks and adjustments, as well as the introduction of a new hero called Mirage. But, the highlight by far is that aforementioned anti-cheat measure.

If you were feeling a little froggy-headed this morning, I am sure this particular patch note will make you hoppier.

You see, now when a player is rumbled for cheating in Deadlock, their opponents will be given the option ban them immediately, or... turn the wrong-doer into a frog for the rest of the match. And then, when the match is over and the frog has finished hopping all over the place, the cheater will still get banned.

Which button would you choose? | Image credit: Valve

"The system is set to conservative detection levels as we work on a v2 anti-cheat system that is more extensive," Valve wrote in the patch notes. "We will turn on the banning of users in a couple of days after the update is out. When a match is ended this way, the results will not count for other players."

I promise this isn't all croak and mirrors. You can see just how Deadlock's current anti-cheat measure looks in action via the post below. Sorry, pal, but that's no glitch. Be gone!

Guys do you ever get this weird glitch in deadlock pic.twitter.com/KxFqBJBg39 — Poggu (@poggu__) September 26, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

After an extended period of silence despite a wave of leaks and high-levels of player numbers which were available to the public, Valve officially revealed in Deadlock a very un-fanfare-y way back in August.

Since then, a Valve developer has given us all an extra peek at a prototype of Deadlock, which showed a rudimentary urban area, complete with placeholder assets such as those of Half-Life 2's alien insectoid creatures, Antlions.