Valve announces limited edition white Steam Deck OLED

Valve has announced the Steam Deck OLED: White Edition.

This new version of the handheld PC launches on 18th November, but if you want one, be warned: only a limited number will be available ("Once we're out, we're out," Valve says).

"Last year, we released a smoky translucent limited edition Steam Deck OLED as an experiment to find out if there was interest in alternative colourways (there was!). This is our second experiment along those lines," Valve explained, sharing a look at the upcoming Steam Deck.

"The difference this time (aside from the colour!) is that we're able to ship the Limited Edition White to all regions where Steam Deck already ships," the company continued. "We're curious to see what the response is, and will use what we learn to inform future decisions about any potential new colour variants down the line."

Valve said it has been "super happy with the reception of Steam Deck" since the team first launched the LCD version back in 2022. "We've always said our intent is to continually work on improving Steam Deck, and that's true from both a software perspective (continuing to ship improvements) and a hardware one (Steam Deck OLED, as well as ongoing work toward the future of Steam Deck and other hardware plans)."

Image credit: Valve

The Steam Deck: White OLED features all the same specs as Valve's Steam Deck OLED 1TB model. Keeping with the white theme, it will arrive with a white carrying case and white microfiber cleaning cloth. It costs £599/$679, and those interested will be limited to one unit per account. "These accounts must have made a Steam purchase before November 2024 and be in good standing to be eligible," Valve said.

Image credit: Valve

Elsewhere in the news, Valve recently added a game recording functionality to Steam, which also works on Steam Deck.