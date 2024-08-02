Valorant launches fully on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

Riot Games' free-to-play hero shooter Valorant launches today for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, following its recent console open beta.

The game will not offer crossplay between its existing PC version and consoles "to maintain Valorant's renowned standard for competitive integrity", Riot has said.

In a press release issued today, Riot did at least promise future game updates would release simultaneously, so all additional maps and characters will arrive at the same time.

Today's launch caps off a four-year journey for Valorant from PC to consoles, after previously saying it was not "entirely sure" the game translated to console play.

"Riot Games delivers a masterclass in competitive integrity, soulless precision and zealous, life-consuming obsession," Chris Tapsell wrote in Eurogamer's Valorant review, published back in 2020. "By design Valorant is a severe, soulless and uncompromising experience. That's often to its detriment, but it's more often to its success."

Valorant has repeatedly hit the headlines as Riot grapples with toxic elements of the game's community. In May this year, Valorant's studio head said toxic players should go "play something else, we won't miss you." Said Riot Games boss Anna Donlon: "If you want to make evil statements under the guise of s**t talk, you aren't welcome here."

On a more positive note, Riot's Game Changers programme for Valorant has aimed to make its esports scene more inclusive for women.