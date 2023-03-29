Upgrade your Steam Deck or Switch with this 512GB Samsung Micro SD card for £33

One of the fastest Micro SD cards has hit a new low price as part of Amazon's Spring Sale, with the Samsung Evo Select 512GB now available for £33, down from a regular price of £40. This is the cheapest we've ever seen a card of this size and speed, and well worth picking up for your Steam Deck, Switch, smartphone, action cam, drone, tablet, etc.

The Samsung Evo Select frequently features in our roundups of the best Switch Micro SD cards and best Steam Deck Micro SD cards, as Samsung's cards typically offer excellent performance at a given price point - but this deal takes this to the next level.

The Evo Select 512GB is capable of read speeds up to 130MB/s and meets the A2 standard for random performance as well. This makes it a good choice for Switch and Steam Deck, where it can narrowly outperform slower alternatives, but it's arguably more important for photo and video devices like cameras, drones and GoPros where the high read and write speeds speed up the process of transferring media to and from the cards - as well as capturing it in the first place. Whatever you're doing though, you're sure to appreciate the performance on tap here.

As this Micro SD card comes with a full-size SD card adapter, it can easily be used in mirrorless cameras and DSLRs with full-size SD card slots with no loss in performance, as the two sizes sport the same number and arrangement of pins.

Overall, this is a great price for a well-respected memory card, so do consider it - and take a look at the rest of the Amazon Spring Sale too.