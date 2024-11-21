Upcoming Resident Evil documentary will spill the zom-beans on George A. Romero's unreleased movie adaptation

Uncork'd Entertainment has acquired distribution rights to 'George A. Romero's Resident Evil' - an investigative documentary which looks into the filmmaker's unrealised film adaptation of the video game series - in the US and Canada.

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, the documentary has been directed and co-written by Brandon Salisbury. It takes us back to 1998, when Constantin Film set out to bring Resident Evil to the big screen with the help of Romero. On its release, the documentary will include archival footage, as well as interviews with those who were involved in the unreleased film, going into the reasons why it was never made.

"George Romero gave birth to modern horror, the modern zombie, and ultimately Resident Evil," said Salisbury. "I am honoured to bring fans the untold story of his most important unmade project, to celebrate the legacy of the man that inspired me to pursue filmmaking as a career. I hope fans enjoy this ultimate experience in survival horror."

Image credit: Brandon Salisbury

"Uncork'd is honoured to bring George A. Romero's Resident Evil to fans who have long awaited the untold story behind this legendary, unmade project," added Keith Leopard, president of Uncork'd Entertainment. "This documentary pays homage to Romero's incredible vision and the power of storytelling that transcends what could have been.

"We're excited for audiences to finally experience the mystery and legacy of his work in a whole new way."

George A. Romero's Resident Evil will be available in the US and Canada, starting 7th January. There is currently no mention of a wider release. You can see a trailer for the documentary in the video above.

As for the video games, Resident Evil 2 Remake is set to release on iPhone and Mac on 31st December. Additionally, Resi 7 director Koshi Nakanishi confirmed Capcom is developing a new Resident Evil back in July.