Until Dawn's PC specs revealed, ahead of October release

Ballistic Moon's Until Dawn remake is set to release on PC this October. Ahead of this, the studio has shared its PC requirements for the upcoming teen-horror.

When Until Dawn makes its PC debut, it will boast "advanced graphical features, customisability, accessibility features and run on a wide range of hardware," the studio said. You can check out Until Dawn's PC features trailer below.

Now, without further ado, here are those all important PC requirements for Until Dawn:

Minimum (720p at 30fps)

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790K, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or similar processor with AVX support

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, AMD Radeon RX 470 or equivalent card

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 70GB on SSD

Recommended (1080p at 60fps)

Processor: Intel Core i5 8600 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 70GB on SSD

High (1440p at 60fps or 4K at 30fps)

Processor: Intel Core i5 8600 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 70GB on NVMe

Ultra (4K at 60fps)

Processor: Intel Core i7 11700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6900XT

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 70GB on NVMe

Image credit: Ballistic Moon

Other features coming to the PC version of Until Dawn include full DualSense controller support, Ultrawide Aspect Ratio and Ray-tracing support (if you have the hardware).

The DualSense's haptic feedback will allow players to feel the characters' heartbeats pulsating through the controller during Until Dawn's Don't Move sequences, adding to the intensity. Additionally, Ballistic Moon said the controller's adaptive triggers will allow players to "feel the weight of [their] choices".

As with Sony's other PC releases such as the forthcoming God of War Ragnarök, a PlayStation Network account is required.

Along with PC, Until Dawn is also set to release on PlayStation 5 on 4th October. If you didn't play Until Dawn on its original PS4 release, I would recommend giving it a bash. Our Until Dawn review from 2015 called the game "weird, gory and surprisingly moving".