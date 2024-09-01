Until Dawn remake studio Ballistic Moon lays off staff ahead of the game's release in October

Until Dawn remake developer Ballistic Moon has laid off an unspecified number of employees ahead of the game's release on 4th October.

Whilst the British studio has not formally acknowledged the layoffs in a statement on any of its social media channels, at least two former devs have announced their redundancies on LinkedIn.

"Like many others in this wonderful but turbulent industry, I am sadly being made redundant from my role as a Junior Game Designer at Ballistic Moon," said Cassy Cornish on their LinkedIn.

"After two ex[c]iting years working on the wonderful Until Dawn 2024 at Ballistic Moon, I am unfortunately being made redundant as a Technical Designer," added Harry Williams (via ResetEra).

"I've loved working with everyone at BM and hope I cross paths with members of that family in future projects!"

Eurogamer has reached out to Ballistic Moon for comment.

2024 continues to be a devastating year for games industry employees, with over 11,500 people having lost their jobs so far. That's compared to the 10,500 games industry workers who were laid off across the entirety of 2023.