Until Dawn remake leak points to potential sequel

Until Dawn's remake is set to make its debut on PS5 and PC tomorrow, 4th October.

However, some have already managed to get their hands on the game prior to its official launch date, and as such new information on the remake has started making the rounds online. This includes a new ending, which points to a potential sequel.

Please note, there will be spoilers for Until Dawn below.

The new ending was uploaded to the Until Dawn reddit feed by crawlplays. The footage, which is still live at the time of writing, reveals two post-credit scenes, each providing an idea of where the story of those poor unfortunate teens could go next.

The first scene is of Josh, who is played by Rami Malek. In the original Until Dawn release, Josh's character can either die, or in a post-credits scene be found transformed into one of the game's feral and cannibalistic creatures known as Wendigo.

The new ending, however, changes Josh's fate, and reveals he survived his encounter with the Wendigo and while clearly not in a good way, he is still human. As the scene pans to Josh's cowering figure, a voiceover from Dr Hill talks about the teen finding some kind of redemption, suggesting he could eventually make his way out of the mines.

Image credit: Supermassive Games

The second post-credits scene, meanwhile, shows Hayden Panettiere's Sam, who is in LA several years after the events of Until Dawn's narrative. Her bedside table is shown to be covered in pill bottles, suggesting she is suffering from PTSD. She also has a book by her bed: Creature Myths of the Great Plains.

When Sam's alarm goes off at 6am, she goes to cancel the alert only to discover blood trickling down her arm. She is unable to stem the flow of the blood, which is coming from a wound on her forearm. Then, an eerie voice is heard calling her name, making her jump. It seems both Sam's wound and the voice could be a hallucination.

What could it all mean?

Image credit: Ballistic Moon

While an Until Dawn sequel is yet to be announced, a film adaptation is in the works. In August, it was announced actor Peter Stormare will reprise his role from the game, playing psychiatrist Dr Hill.