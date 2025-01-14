Until Dawn movie teaser reveals how it's replaced the game's branching narrative

Sony has released a video for its upcoming Until Dawn film, giving us our first tease at what horrors await those unsuspecting teens.

One of the most interesting snippets to come from the trailer is how the film team is going to adapt the game's branching narrative. As those who have played Until Dawn will know, characters can die or survive depending on the different decisions made by the player. There will be a variation on this mechanic in the film.

"One of the creative things the game did is that people make different choices and die in different ways," explained Until Dawn's film director David F. Sandberg, adding: "The movie has this mechanic where things start over and they get to try again" (cue plenty of intense breathing).

So, what does this actually mean for the film's characters? "Every time they come back to life, it's like they are in a new horror genre," said Sandberg. "To survive, they have to make it until dawn."

Along with this news, the trailer features actor Peter Stromare, who is credited simply as Hill. "I'm very proud to be part of this evolution onto the screen," he says, before the video jumps to posters of missing teens, as an ominous ticking noise plays.

You can check out the Until Dawn trailer below.

The upcoming Until Dawn adaptation features both a new cast of characters and a new story. It is set to arrive later this year, on 25th April, with another trailer promised before then.

As for the game itself, the recently released PS5 remake introduced a new ending for Until Dawn, which hints towards a sequel.