Until Dawn movie adaptation sees Peter Stormare reprise his role as Dr Hill

The upcoming movie adaptation of Supermassive's horror Until Dawn sees Peter Stormare reprise his role from the game, psychiatrist Dr Hill.

Whilst it remains unclear how, exactly, the movie will account for the game's myriad of deaths, survivals, and endings, Stormare's casting at least hints that Supermassive's trademark player "guide" will be making an appearance.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stormare will be joined by Maia Mitchell and Belmont Cameli, although what roles they'll play remains under wraps for now.

THR says Stormare is a veteran actor with "hundreds of credits to his name", including Fargo and Prison Break. You may also recognise him from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

We learned that Supermassive's acclaimed PS4 cinematic horror game Until Dawn was being turned into a movie by the writer and director of 2017 horror hit Annabelle: Creation earlier this year. It's described as a "R-rated love letter to the horror genre", suggesting it'll retain some of the meta elements of its inspiration.

ICYMI, Supermassive Games' narrative-focused single-player Dead by Daylight spin-off, The Casting of Frank Stone, launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 3rd September.