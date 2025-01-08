Until Dawn film won't feature the same characters, or even the same story, as the game it's based on

Sony's upcoming Until Dawn film adaptation will feature both a new cast of characters and a new story.

This titbit was shared during a presentation at CES by Sony's president of film division Screen Gems Ashley Brucks, who stated that while the film would - clearly - be different in some ways to the original Until Dawn game, it would still respect the series' source material.

"The key to [successfully] adapting these games comes down to one thing: respecting the source material," Brucks said (transcribed by IGN). "Our close collaboration with PlayStation Productions gives us and our filmmakers the advantage of working directly with the creators of the game."

The Sony exec said it was a "careful balance of trying to identify and incorporate what the fans love about the game and the experience as well as offering something fresh and exciting to entice newcomers".

"In adapting Until Dawn, filmmaker David F. Sandberg, who is a big fan of the widely acclaimed game, took the essence of what makes the game great and selected elements we think are the most important to the fans and paid homage to it in the right way," Brucks continued. "We then built out Until Dawn's universe, using the core premise of a group of friends who encounter a variety of terrifying threats to tell a new story that is truly visceral and horrifying."

Actor Peter Stromare as Dr Hill in Until Dawn. | Image credit: PlayStation

Actor Peter Stromare, who is said to be reprising his role as psychiatrist Dr Hill in Until Dawn's adaptation (so, perhaps there is at least one returning character after all), added the film will "honour the spirit of the game".

"I have been lucky to be part of Until Dawn since the original, incredible, super terrifying game, and what's why I'm so excited to be part of this film, because the whole thing is a love letter to horror, and it completely honours the spirit of the game," Stormare said.

"The movie is going to be full of fresh characters and victims in a brand new story loaded with twists, so whether you're a longtime fan or discovering it for the first time, get ready for Until Dawn like you've never seen it before."

The Until Dawn film is set to arrive later this year, on 25th April.

As for the game itself, the recently released PS5 remake introduced a new ending for Until Dawn, which hints towards a sequel (please be aware of story spoilers for Until Dawn if you follow the link).