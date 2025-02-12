Skip to main content

Until Dawn developer announces release date for sci-fi horror Directive 8020

Spook for it this autumn.

A close-up of young adult with short hair and dark skin and some kind of space suit on their body, looking up into the character with a concerned expression on their face.
Image credit: Supermassive
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on
2 comments

Directive 8020, the next game from Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology developer Supermasive Games, will arrive just in time for spooky season later this year.

As revealed during tonight's Sony State of Play broadcast, the Lashana Lynch-starring sci-fi horror will launch for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 2nd October.

This is listed as a new Dark Pictures game, though after something of a breather, it remains to be seen to what extent this title loosely ties into other games in Supermassive's anthology series.

Cover image for YouTube videoDirective 8020 | Story Trailer Reveal
Lost Soul Aside release date trailer.Watch on YouTube

I took a detailed look at Directive 8020 last year, and thought it seemed a notable upgrade to Supermassive's usual horror formula. Fans of Dead Space and Alien Isolation, take note.

"We are looking to bring The Dark Pictures to a wider audience, for sure," creative director Will Doyle told Eurogamer at the time. "There are stronger survival horror action adventure elements to the gameplay now, which we hope will bring in more fans to our world, while still carrying along all of our fans with us."

Read this next