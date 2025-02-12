Until Dawn developer announces release date for sci-fi horror Directive 8020

Directive 8020, the next game from Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology developer Supermasive Games, will arrive just in time for spooky season later this year.

As revealed during tonight's Sony State of Play broadcast, the Lashana Lynch-starring sci-fi horror will launch for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 2nd October.

This is listed as a new Dark Pictures game, though after something of a breather, it remains to be seen to what extent this title loosely ties into other games in Supermassive's anthology series.

I took a detailed look at Directive 8020 last year, and thought it seemed a notable upgrade to Supermassive's usual horror formula. Fans of Dead Space and Alien Isolation, take note.

"We are looking to bring The Dark Pictures to a wider audience, for sure," creative director Will Doyle told Eurogamer at the time. "There are stronger survival horror action adventure elements to the gameplay now, which we hope will bring in more fans to our world, while still carrying along all of our fans with us."