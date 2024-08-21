Unknown 9: Awakening release date now known

The release date for Unknown 9: Awakening has been announced.

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, developer Reflector Entertainment along with publisher Bandai Namco revealed Unknown 9: Awakening will release on 18th October. It will be available across PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC (Steam).

You can check out the live action trailer for Unknown 9: Awakening, which stars The Witcher's Anya Chalotra as the game's protagonist Haroona, below.

If you are keen to know more, here is the official blurb for Unknown 9: Awakening:

"You play as Haroona, a Quaestor born with the ability to venture into the Fold: a mysterious dimension that overlaps our own. On her quest for powerful hidden knowledge, she will learn to master her unique connection to the Fold, which allows her to channel its powers into our world...but such power does not go unnoticed.

"Haroona quickly becomes the target of the Ascendants, a splinter faction of a secret society known as the LYS, who want to use the Fold to alter the course of human history."

Image credit: Bandai Namco

In addition to a release date, we also have a look at the various editions of the game, which is available to pre-order now. Those that choose to pre-order will also get access to the Haroona Quaestor DLC, featuring a unique Haroona skin with two colour variations, the Quaestor journal reskin, and two extra alternative animations.

The Standard Edition retails at £44.99, and comprises the game. The Deluxe Digital Edition, meanwhile, costs £49.99 and includes:

The game

Mercenary cosmetic pack

Shadow cosmetic pack

Aviator cosmetic pack

Image credit: Bandai Namco

Lastly, the Collector's Edition will set you back by £84.99. It includes:

The Game (Physical Edition)

Deluxe Content (Digital Key)

9cm metal amulet

96-page Quaestor's Journal with 24 art pages

Metal case

Collector's coin

Collector's box

Image credit: Bandai Namco

Our Tom got to preview Unknown 9: Awakening earlier this year, when he called it an "ambitious new transmedia bid".

For everything else announced last night, you can check out our Gamescom Opening Night Live roundup here.