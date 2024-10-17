Universal Florida's Super Nintendo World park gets May 2025 opening date

Super Nintendo World - Universal's Mushroom Kingdom-inspired theme park land - will fling open its pink Peach Castle doors in Orlando, Florida on 22nd May next year.

This third iteration of Super Nintendo World, which follows versions opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021 and at Universal Studios Hollywood last year, arrives as part of Universal's new 110-acre, multi-billion-dollar Epic Universe theme park.

Super Nintendo World is one of five themed areas at the new park, which visitors can explore alongside Celestial Park, Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon's Isle of Berk, Super Nintendo World, and Harry Potter's Ministry of Magic. And if you've seen Super Nintendo World's previous iterations, you'll know what to expect here.

Super Nintendo World Orlando features the same AR-based Mario Kart ride seen in Japan and Hollywood, alongside the more sedate (if occasionally infernal) Yoshi's Adventure dark ride - which didn't make the cut at Universal's smaller California park.

Additionally, it includes Super Nintendo World's second, Donkey-Kong-themed area, along with the impressive Mine-Cart Madness rollercoaster - both of which are set to open in Japan later this year following a lengthy delay. Visitors can also expect the same wrist-band-based interaction system seen at other parks, and the usual assortment of shops and restaurants.

Super Nintendo World's other destinations have generally been well-received, despite their currently lacklustre ride selection, and Universal reportedly has big plans for the future, with Pokemon and Zelda areas having long been rumoured in theme park insider circles. It's been claimed a Zelda land will replace the now-defunct Lost Continent area of Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure, for instance - reports that gained traction after Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma was spotted in a quickly yanked official Universal video earlier this year.

But first, Super Nintendo World comes to Florida on 22nd May next year, with a Universal Singapore version to follow. And we might even see one in Bedford eventually, if Universal decides to go ahead with plans to built a 476-acre theme park and resort in the UK.