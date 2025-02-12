Unity slashes jobs, tells employees they're unemployed via 5am email

Another wave of redundancies has hit Unity, the company behind the ubiquitous video games engine.

The latest job losses - which appear to include all members of some teams - are the sixth in the past three years, during which time roughly 3500 staff have been let go.

Yesterday, Unity team members impacted by the latest cull reportedly woke to find out their fate via an email sent from a noreply@unity address at 5am Pacific time, stating their role had been "eliminated" by organisational changes (thanks, 80.lv).

Unity CEO Matthrew Bromberg later confirmed the job cuts in an internal memo, obtained by 80.lv, in which he mentioned the repeated nature of job losses at the company.

"I know that there is some exhaustion associated with prior changes at Unity that haven't delivered the promised results, but 2025 is going to be the year where we bring to market products and services that will transform our position in the marketplace and provide a springboard to long-term growth," Bromberg claimed.

Impacted staff say the latest cuts amount to "mass layoffs", including senior staff who had been at the company for years.

Included in the cuts are the entire Unity Behavior development team, which worked on a visual tool for programming NPCs and objects.

One affected team member, Shanee Nishry, reported that everyone working on the project had been let go in a post on reddit.

"Unfortunately, we were told today that our team is included in the latest round of layoffs and we will not be able to support you any longer," Nishry wrote. "I've reached out to leadership to ask if they can open-source the project, but there is no guarantee."

Unity has yet to tell staff the total number of jobs lost. Eurogamer has contacted the company for comment.