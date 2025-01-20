Unannounced Warhammer RPG cancelled towards end of last year - report

An unannounced Warhammer RPG was seemingly on the cards, however the project was cancelled towards the end of last year.

A report by MP1st details posts by former employees of a developer known as Thought Pennies - a "role-playing game studio creating games focused on social storytelling" - who had an unannounced Warhammer game listed on their LinkedIn profiles.

As with many other companies over the years, Thought Pennies has been affected by layoffs recently. Two months ago, Thought Pennies' CCO Daniel Erickson posted:

"Over the last three years at Thought Pennies we built something amazing. We never missed a milestone, our feedback was great, our partnerships strong. We went from two people and a PowerPoint to a team of almost sixty heavily-vetted, incredibly independent, passionate professionals. Our publisher changed strategic direction, however, and our previous project is now without funding."

This change meant Thought Pennies was required to "shrink the size of the studio". While Erickson did not specify what the developer was working on prior to his post, others who previously worked with the company listed an "unannounced Warhammer" project being made in Unreal Engine 5 on their own pages, with one stating a "fantasy live service RPG" had been cancelled.

One post seen by MP1st described the game as a third person "Co-Op PvE Action RPG with a cast of unique heroes and playstyles", whcih would feature melee and ranged combat, as well as 'monstrous enemies set in a dark fantasy world'.

Eurogamer has contacted Thought Pennies for further information on its recent projects, and the reported cancellation of a Warhammer RPG game.

Image credit: MP1st

This week's report follows word earlier in the month that Games Workshop is looking to expand on the Warhammer series further, and is on the hunt for "the next one" following Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2's success last year.

"We recognize that successes like these for Warhammer are not a given in the world of video games. Clearly we are looking for the next one. We remain cautious when forecasting royalty income," Games Workshop CEO Kevin Rountree said last week.

In addition, in December, Games Workshop and Amazon Studios officially finalised their plans to bring Warhammer 40K to film and TV screens.