Unannounced MySims games mysteriously pop up and disappear from EA app

A Sims fan reckons they've stumbled upon evidence of unannounced MySims games.

According to redditor OyeDiego, pages for the MySims Action Bundle and MySims Beacon Bay briefly popped up on the EA app over the weekend, although neither bundle has been previously confirmed by publisher EA.

To bolster the claim, the poster included a screen recording of what they saw.

"Last night, I found broken pages for MySims Action Bundle and MySims Beacon Bay in the EA app," the poster explained. "Neither had no images nor summaries, just the title, PEGI 7, and a date of 2099.

"It did not leave [sic] me pre-order them, so I saved them to my wish list. Today I couldn't find the games by searching for them, but they were still in my list. But Beacon Bay was causing the app to break. However, the Action Bundle was still intact.

"When I completely restarted the app, both games disappeared from my wishlist and I couldn't find them anymore."

Whilst the OP was unable to assuage all cynics that the video was genuinely taken of the EA App, one poster said in their defence: "I work as a developer. It would be a lot of work to create an EA app clone just to provide both unfinished pages and 500 error codes. Like, it would take a lot to mimic the UI and setup of the app just for bait.

"I don't see any reason as to why this wouldn’t be real - and the hypothetical response of removing the post kind of pushes people away from wanting to post here over Twitter."

Other fans hypothesise that the action bundle reads as though it's Agents and Skyheroes, whilst Beacon Bay is a throwback that only players of The Sims 3 on Nintendo DS may remember, and could well be a brand-new MySims game.

Is the video real? Who knows. But with TheSims' 25th anniversary coming up, it's certainly plausible that a bundle of older and fan-favourite games could be on the way. We've reached out to EA and will let you know as and when we know more.

Talking of the 25th anniversary, all that kicks off on 4th February with a "huge" free The Sims 4 update introducing over 70+ new items spanning both Create a Sim and Build Buy modes. There's talk of turtlenecks and bodysuits, bike shorts, accessories, and hairdos. New furnishings, meanwhile, include "stylish" windows and doors, wood finishes for kitchen cabinets, and even a new playground pirate ship.