Unannounced Hunt: Showdown 1896 pops up on the ESRB website

A game called "Hunt: Showdown 1896" has popped up on the ESRB website.

Although a follow-up to the acclaimed PvEvP bounty-hunting horror shooter from developer Crytek has yet to be formally announced, a rating for Hunt: Showdown 1896 on the US' Entertainment Software Rating Board intimates either a sequel is on the way, or the eagerly-anticipated update scheduled to drop on 15th August is big enough to necessitate a new rating.

The listing – which states Hunt: Showdown 1896 has been awarded a Mature 17+ rating – hints at plenty of blood, gore, and violence, and tells us the game is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

"This is a first-person monster-hunting game set in a fantastical version of the Victorian era. Players use bladed bats, clubs, brass knuckles, and pistols to kill zombie-like creatures and human rivals," the summary says.

"Combat is highlighted by impact sounds, gunfire, and blood-splatter effects. Some weapons allow players to cave in zombies' heads or to cut off their limbs. One type of zombie explodes into blood and viscera when killed; another type is depicted wearing human skin as a cape."

In May, we learned that Hunt: Showdown was waving goodbye to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on 15th August, but owners will be able to upgrade to the current-gen versions for free.

Hunt: Showdown got its full launch back in 2021 after a few years in early access. Eurogamer contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell liked it a lot on release, calling it a "stealth survival game like few others" in his Recommended review.