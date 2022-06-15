Unannounced Fire Emblem game reportedly detailed online

Details of a new, unannounced Fire Emblem game have leaked online.

The project, an all-new Fire Emblem RPG in the works for Nintendo Switch, was discussed yesterday by Nintendo leaker Emily Rogers. Shortly after, screenshots purportedly showing an early version of the game were posted on reddit.

Eurogamer understands the project is real. We've contacted Nintendo for more.

Watch on YouTube Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Cindered Shadows storyline.

The game is the work of regular series developer Intelligent Systems and also Koei Tecmo's Gust studio, according to Rogers. It was originally intended as an "anniversary game" to celebrate Fire Emblem's 30th birthday, and has been "finished" for some time.

The game will feature a main character with "strange red and blue hair", Rogers continued, and a new gimmick will allow you to summon Fire Emblem characters "from the past".

Similar details were then posted on reddit, including screenshots of the game showing its protagonist.

Fire Emblem's last major release was 2019's well-received Three Houses, which was expanded upon with the additional Cindered Shadows storyline.

A hack-and-slash spin-off, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, is due to arrive in a couple of weeks on 24th June. Perhaps this next Fire Emblem will be made official after that is out the door?

This Fire Emblem game isn't the first unannounced but allegedly "finished" Nintendo project to be detailed online in recent weeks. A sequel to Nintendo Switch launch title 1-2 Switch has also reportedly been complete for some time, and is still awaiting launch.