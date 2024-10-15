Unannounced Death Note game rated in Taiwan for PlayStation consoles

An unannounced Death Note game based on the popular anime and manga series has been rated in Taiwan.

As spotted by Gematsu, the rating is for both PS5 and PS4, with the full game name as Death Note: Killer Within. Bandai Namco is the publisher.

No further details have been revealed at this time, including its story or release date.

Further, it's unknown if this is related to the forthcoming live-action TV series produced by Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers, which currently does not have a release date.

This wouldn't be the first Death Note video game either, although the previous games from Konami were all Japanese-only - most notably, Nintendo DS game Death Note: Kira Game.

Should Death Note: Killer Within be released globally, then, it would be a turning point for the series in video game terms. The English title suggests that's the case.

For the unfamiliar, Death Note's story follows a highschool student who discovers the titular notebook with the supernatural ability to kill anyone written on its pages and his attempts to kill anyone he deems immoral to create a crime-free society. He's thwarted by an elite detective force.

So, would this game be a detective story-focused game? An action game? An RPG? What do you think?

With its anime basis and Bandai Namco publishing, Death Note: Killer Within would follow the recently released Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, which released recently to critical acclaim. "Sparking! Zero is everything Dragon Ball fans will have wanted, but it's also just a blast for those unbothered by its extensive fan-service," reads our review.