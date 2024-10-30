Unannounced Call of Duty Warzone map 'Avalon' leaks via Black Ops 6

An unannounced Warzone map has seemingly leaked, and is explorable in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The latest Call of Duty game released last week, and players are already discovering some unintentional extras and niggles, such as that aforementioned map which is reportedly called "Avalon".

Players have accessed Avalon by implementing CODcaster mode in a private match, and using the dockside neighbourhood Lowtown as a starting point. Following these steps, players have managed to essentially go out of bounds, and fly over the yet-to-be-announced Warzone map.

As shared by YouTuber MoreZLaner and X user Lightsfire, the upcoming map appears to be incredibly expansive, with locations such as Red Card's soccer stadium included.

Avalon is rumoured to be the Warzone map for 2025, and reddit user Dull-Caterpillar3153 has laid out the various locations within the map itself (below).

"As you can see there's a lot of classic Black Ops maps that will appear on this map including Firing Range, Hacienda and WMD," the poster wrote.

Eurogamer asked Activision for further comment on this leak, however the company declined.

We called Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's campaign a "return to form for the series".

"If you can trust yourself to still separate right from wrong after a heavy dose of the usual CoD treatment, there's no doubt you'll have a total blast playing through it," our Chris wrote in Eurogamer's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's campaign review. Be sure to stay tuned for his multiplayer thoughts, which will be coming to the site soon.

As Ed reported yesterday, physical sales of Black Ops 6 have dropped by 10 percent in the UK compared to Modern Warfare 3. This drop is likely due to a shift to Game Pass for Xbox players.