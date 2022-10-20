UK competition regulator seeking public opinion on Microsoft-Activision acquisition

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is calling on the public to share its views regarding Microsoft's proposed $69bn USD acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

This is the next in the CMA's ongoing investigation into the acquisition, which entered Phase 2 at the start of September when the regulator decided the deal required more in-depth scrutiny.

Last week, as part of Phase 2, the CMA released its Issues Statement, detailing the focus of the inquiry's second stage and setting out the potential areas of concern - known as "theories of harm" - it's investigating. These relate to the acquisition's impact on multi-game subscription services, the future of cloud gaming, and the availability of Activision content on rival platforms.

As explained on the CMA's inquiry guidance page (thanks GamesIndustry.biz), the publication of its Issues Statement now means it's at the point where "we invite anyone, including members of the public, to share their views with us." In total, there are two opportunities for the public to share their views and evidence with the CMA during Phase 2 - the second being in response to its provisional findings, which may include potential solutions to its concerns.

Full details on contacting the CMA regarding the Microsoft-Activision deal are provided on its guidance page, but the regulator notes it "may not be able to individually acknowledge and respond" to emails given the anticipated volume of submissions.

Phase 2 of the CMA's investigation into the proposed Microsoft/Activision Blizzard deal has a statutory deadline of 1st March next year.

The CMA is far from the only regulatory body investigating the acquisition, of course. The Federal Trade Commission's own inquiry is still ongoing in the US, for instance, while Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defence (CADE) approved the deal early this month.