Ubisoft's Splinter Cell movie cancelled after producer admits they "just couldn't get it right"

"That's one of the ones that got away."

News by Vikki Blake Contributor
It's official - Ubisoft's beleaguered Splinter Cell movie has been cancelled.

As reported by The Direct, the movie - which was announced over a decade ago and was set to star Tom Hardy - has been canned because the production team "just couldn't get it right".

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch | Official Announcement | Geeked Week '24 | Netflix.Watch on YouTube

"That movie would have been awesome... Just couldn't get it right, script-wise, budget-wise," said producer Basil Iwanyk.

"But it was going to be great. We had a million different versions of it, but it was going to be hardcore and awesome. That's one of the ones that got away, which is really sad."

Whilst undoubedly a blow to Ubisoft and Sam Fisher fans everywhere, not all is lost, as Ubisoft still has several TV and movie adaptations on the way.

The long-awaited animated adaptation of Ubisoft's Splinter Cell, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, is also still to come, too. Netflix dropped the official announcement in September, and whilst the teaser only clocked in at around a minute long, it gave us a first taste of what to expect when the show finally debuts on the streaming platform.

Last month, nearly a decade after its first announcement, Ubisoft's Watch Dogs movie finally wrapped filming. We're still awaiting a release date, though.

