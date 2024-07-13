Ubisoft's live-action Driver series may be dead, but the series itself isn't
Developer says it is "actively working on other exciting projects related to the franchise".
Ubisoft's live-action Driver series has been cancelled.
According to journalist Stephen Totilo, the production company behind the show, Binge, has closed down, taking the Driver series with it.
“We are no longer moving forward with our partnership with Binge for a Driver series,” a Ubisoft spokesperson said.
That doesn't mean the series itself is dead, however. Totilo says Ubisoft promises it is "actively working on other exciting projects related to the franchise".
Ubisoft announced that Driver was being retooled as a live-action TV show back in 2021. It was expected to launch in 2022.
The last main game in the series was 2011's criminally-underrated Driver: San Francisco for PC, PlayStation 3, Wii and Xbox 360, which let you "Shift" from one car to another as series protagonist John Tanner pursued his nemesis via a series of high speed chases - all while in a coma.
