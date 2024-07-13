Ubisoft's live-action Driver series may be dead, but the series itself isn't

Ubisoft's live-action Driver series has been cancelled.

According to journalist Stephen Totilo, the production company behind the show, Binge, has closed down, taking the Driver series with it.

“We are no longer moving forward with our partnership with Binge for a Driver series,” a Ubisoft spokesperson said.

NEW: Ubisoft's live-action Driver series, announced in 2021, is no longer going ahead at Binge, and the production company behind it has been shuttered



But Ubisoft promises it is "actively working on other exciting projects related to the franchise"https://t.co/LQKyoC2v58 pic.twitter.com/YBJhc4B8R4 — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) July 12, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That doesn't mean the series itself is dead, however. Totilo says Ubisoft promises it is "actively working on other exciting projects related to the franchise".

Ubisoft announced that Driver was being retooled as a live-action TV show back in 2021. It was expected to launch in 2022.

The last main game in the series was 2011's criminally-underrated Driver: San Francisco for PC, PlayStation 3, Wii and Xbox 360, which let you "Shift" from one car to another as series protagonist John Tanner pursued his nemesis via a series of high speed chases - all while in a coma.

After years in development hell, Ubisoft's Watch Dogs movie finally began shooting recently.