Ubisoft shares Star Wars Outlaws' full PC requirements
Ubisoft has updated the PC requirements for its upcoming Star Wars adventure, Star Wars Outlaws, and released a new teaser showing off what kind of performance PC players can expect when the game releases on 30th August.
Taking up a modest 65GB, the settings shouldn't be too punishing for those looking only to meet the minimum standards – although you will need to have DLSS or FSR – but those pushing for the "ultra" experience will need a decent rig.
Check out the details below:
The new teaser also shows off the "advanced graphics" options, which lets you tweak granular details such as the fog blur, scatter density, and microdetail and particle quality.
Here's the minimum, recommended, enthusiast, and ultra settings breakdown:
Minimum
- Visual settings: 1080p/30 fps/Low preset with upscaler set to quality
- GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB / Intel Arc a750 8GB (ReBAR ON)
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)
- OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12
- SSD Storage: 65GB
Recommended
- Visual settings: 1080p/60 fps/High preset with upscaler set to quality
- GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 8GB / AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB
- CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)
- OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12
- SSD Storage: 65GB
Enthusiast
- Visual settings: 1440p/60 fps/High preset with upscaler set to quality
- GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 12GB / AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB
- CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)
- OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12
- SSD Storage: 65GB
Ultra
- Visual settings: 4K/60 fps/Ultra preset with upscaler set to quality
- GPU: GeForce RTX 4080 16GB / AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB
- CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)
- OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12
- SSD Storage: 65GB
Last month, Ubisoft raised eyebrows when it issued a vaguely-worded apology for "some elements" in Assassin's Creed Shadows' promotional materials that had "caused concern" among some fans.
Fans widely attributed the statement as referring to the ongoing backlash towards the game's inclusion of historical figure Yasuke as a Black samurai and its dual protagonist.
Ubisoft creative director Julian Gerighty then acknowledged online criticism of Star Wars Outlaws - specifically, the aesthetic appearance of main character Kay Vess - by stating that "bad-faith" debates are "not worth engaging with".
