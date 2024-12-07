Ubisoft revises loyalty program to allow discounts on pre-orders and new games, too

Ubisoft has revised its loyalty program, allowing players to "exchange units on a wider selection of products".

In an email sent out to players subscribed to the loyalty scheme and seen by Eurogamer, Ubisoft announced that effective immediately, the units collected by players "will now also apply to pre-order and new release purchases made on the Ubisoft store", with 100 units equating to a 20 percent discount.

As well as 20 percent discount on games and DLC for every 100 units - you get one unit for every $/£1 spent - you can also get "exclusive" in-game content and rewards, like legendary weapons, character skins, emotes, and consumables.

If you're interested in signing up, don't forget that new Ubisoft accounts start with 100 units, which is enough for a 20% discount on your first Ubisoft Store purchase.

ICYMI, Ubisoft is continuing its talks with Chinese giant Tencent over a possible buyout deal that would take the Assassin's Creed maker private.

The move - first mooted last month - would see Ubisoft take back control of its company from shareholders, and yesterday, Reuters reported that Ubisoft is seeking a deal which would see its French founders, the Guillemot family, retain control. However, the same report states that Tencent - Ubisoft's second-largest shareholder with ownership of nearly 10 percent of the company - is keen for a greater role and input on future board decisions.