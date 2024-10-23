Ubisoft responds to report Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown development team disbanded

Ubisoft has responded to a report published yesterday that claimed Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's team had been disbanded.

In a statement to Eurogamer, the Assassin's Creed publisher largely confirmed what had been reported - though made clear that the game's team were still present and busy at development studio Ubisoft Montpellier, albeit now on "other projects that will benefit from their expertise".

Yesterday's report by Origami was not fully clear on the status of the team behind The Lost Crown - which received a positive critical response upon its launch this year, though failed to set tills ringing.

The report also suggested The Lost Crown would not receieve a sequel as a result of its commercial performance - something Ubisoft does not contradict today - with ideas for a follow-up reportedly merged into plans for the game's DLC.

"I'm extremely proud of our team's work and passion at Ubisoft Montpellier to create a game that resonated with players and critics alike, and I am confident in its long-term success," Abdelhak Elguess, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown senior producer said in a statement to Eurogamer.

"Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is now at the end of its Post-Launch roadmap with three free content updates and one DLC that released in September. We are now focusing on making the game available to more players: it was recently launched on Steam, and will be available on Mac by this winter.

"Most of the team members who worked on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown have shifted to other projects that will benefit from their expertise.

"We know players have a love for this brand and Ubisoft is excited to bring more Prince of Persia experiences in the future."

One of these is, of course, Ubisoft's long-awaited Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake, which currently sits with a 2026 release window - some six years after it was initially revealed.

It's unclear which projects at Ubisoft Montpellier the team behind The Lost Crown have joined, though the studio is still toiling on Ubisoft's even-longer awaited Beyond Good & Evil 2.

"Ubisoft ditches its normal formula and finds the ideal way to bring gaming's original Prince back to life," Christian Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review.