Ubisoft responds to Assassin's Creed Shadows leak showing free battle pass rewards

Ubisoft has responded to reports about its upcoming Animus Hub.

Yesterday, Eurogamer reported that leaked Assassin's Creed Shadows images have surfaced showing a selection of free battle pass rewards for Ubisoft's upcoming blockbuster. Assassin's Creed has never offered a battle pass before, and there were no official details on how this will work.

In a message posted on social media, Ubisoft called the rumours "inaccurate", saying it wanted to "clarify" issues after it learned "inaccurate rumours have been circulating online regarding the upcoming Animus Hub (ex-codename Infinity)".

The post adds "all the rewards available in the Animus Hub will be entirely free, there are no paid subscriptions or paid battle pass featured in the Animus Hub, and players will have access to regular content [and] missions at no extra cost".

The post ended on promising to "unveil more details about it closer to the launch of Assassin’s Creed Shadows".

As our report yesterday intimated, there's nothing specified in the rumours that hasn't been done in an Assassin's Creed game before. But interestingly, nothing in Ubisoft's new statement contradicts our report from yesterday, either.

At a BAFTA event attended by Eurogamer in London earlier this month, franchise boss Marc-Alexis Coté went into more detail on how the series will handle its modern day narrative in future, after admitting it had been a "struggle" to remain consistent since the departure of the series' initial protagonist Desmond.

