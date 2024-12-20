Ubisoft quietly releases new Web3 game featuring Rayman and NFTs

Ubisoft has quietly released a new game based on its Captain Laserhawk animated series, which features beloved mascot Rayman and NFTs.

Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E., as spotted by Game File's Stephen Totilo (via Polygon), is a PC top-down multiplayer shooter that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Though it's technically in early access, Totilo described it as "the most basic top-down shooter imaginable".

Players require an NFT Niji Warrior ID card to play, which itself requires a crypto wallet to purchase (the NFT costs $25.63).

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix was created by Ubisoft for Netflix and released last year. It's based on the Far Cry 3 spin-off Blood Dragon and features multiple characters from across Ubisoft's games, including Rayman.

According to the FAQ for this game based on the series, it's a "transmedia gaming adventure where the community drives the narrative through innovative governance".

It continues: "Eden Online is the layer which gives power to the community when it comes to decision making for the game updates each season.

"Eligibility to play the game in early access will be reflected by ownership of a Citizen ID Card. Eden Online has a limited capacity of 10,000 seats for citizenship."

Once an ID has been purchased, which Totilo stated is a convoluted process, it's customised with a cartoon headshot and further details to make it unique. Then, as a Medium post on the game reads, your "Niji Warrior NFT is dynamic", meaning it "evolves by capturing your in-game accomplishments, growing in uniqueness and value, and showcasing your dedication and skill".

You can then sell your ID as an NFT, though it's unclear why anyone would wish to.

Rayman, meanwhile, features as the announcer of the game's deathmatches.

Back in 2021, Ubisoft announced Quartz, its "energy-efficient" NFT platform for AAA games, though it didn't appear to be a success.

Despite criticism, Ubisoft has ploughed on. Back in October this year it quietly released its first-ever blockchain game, tactical NFT battler Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles where players purchase NFT figurines to battle using cryptocurrency.

Now it's added Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E. to its growing NFT portfolio.