Ubisoft plays down Ghost of Yōtei impact after Assassin's Creed Shadows delay

Ubisoft has played down the suggestion that Assassin's Creed Shadows sales will suffer as a result of its delay into 2025 - the same year we know the recently-announced Ghost of Yōtei will also arrive.

Both games are set in feudal Japan, and Ghost of Yōtei's unveiling during Sony's State of Play broadcast this week received a warm reception.

But, speaking to investors via an impromptu financial briefing last night, Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot said there was room for both games to do well.

"There is a lot of space for high-quality games, and those two games can sell very well," Guillemot said.

"On the competition relative to Assassin's Creed Shadows, the focus is really to make sure we deliver a fantastic experience, and with the game's dual protagonist approach, with two different and complementary gameplays with Yasuke and Naoe, and the setting taking place in feudal Japan - that should be really enticing.

"So all the focus and everything that forms our decisions is to make sure we polish the game and provide this fantastic promise," Guillemot concluded.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will now launch on 14th February 2025, as a result of Ubisoft's dramatic delay to the project announced last night.

The extra time will be spent polishing the game and readying a Steam launch for the title on day one - something Ubisoft is now working to provide as standard going forward.

Last night, Ubisoft said it was acting now to delay Assassin's Creed Shadows following the underperformance of Star Wars Outlaws, whose sales had not matched expectations.