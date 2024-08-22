Ubisoft is "investigating" a month-long issue preventing some Ubisoft+ subscribers from linking on Xbox

Ubisoft says it is "aware" of an issue that is impacting some Xbox players and preventing them from accessing their Ubisoft+ subscription.

Players first began reporting the issue on social media, with the original poster saying, "every other subscriber I know has the same issue" with accessing Ubisoft+.

The problem doesn't seem to be isolated to one particular console type or territory, and a thread on the Ubisoft subreddit has received over 150 comments from players reporting the same issue.

"I'm dealing with the same thing. About a month ago, Ubi+ just all of a sudden stopped working on my Xbox and hasn't worked since," reported one commenter.

"I gave it a few days to hopefully fix itself, and when it didn't, I eventually opened a ticket with Ubisoft support. After dealing with some truly idiotic customer support reps (or maybe AI?) they finally 'escalated' my issue and told me a team is aware of the issue and is working on it.

"It's been about 3 weeks. My ticket was closed and no more info has been provided, but it's still not working. I've cancelled the service and have about a week of time left, but I will have paid for a month+ of it being non-functional."

"We need this to be louder they won't add this to the known issue status on their website," added another.

"They won't offer refunds for people who paid a year. I don't think they're really fixing this issue. I won't let the ticket close every two days. I will make a comment on their support chat to keep my ticket up because it's been too long, and is totally ridiculous of our hard-earned money to go to something that's not even working. I really wish we pushed a little harder on Ubisoft to fix this issue."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In a statement to Eurogamer, Ubisoft said that it was "aware of a technical issue affecting a small number of players' ability to link their Ubisoft+ subscription with Xbox and are investigating."

Affected players are encouraged to reach out to customer support here.

"We will share an update with impacted players as soon as possible," Ubisoft added.

In related Ubisoft news, we recently learned that whilst the publisher/developer is set to release the latest entry in its long-running Assassin's Creed series in a few months, future games in the series will see a longer development time.

When Assassin's Creed Shadows launches this November, it will have been in development for four years. This will mark the longest development period for the series to date, coming in at a year longer than that of previous series tentpole Assassin's Creed Valhalla (which released in 2020).

However, according to Shadows' lead producer Karl Onnée, four years is "the right balance to go from conception to production and get the feedback necessary to adapt" an Assassin's Creed game.