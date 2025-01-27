Ubisoft announces studio closure as it lays off 185 staff

Ubisoft is set to close its UK studio based in Leamington, as it sheds 185 jobs across the business.

A small number of Leamington staff will be retained under remote contracts. Additionally, Ubisoft offices in Düsseldorf (formerly Blue Byte), Stockholm and the Newcastle-based Ubisoft Reflections will be downsized.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to prioritise projects and reduce costs that ensure long-term stability at Ubisoft, we have announced targeted restructurings at Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Stockholm and Ubisoft Reflections and the permanent closure of Ubisoft Leamington site," a Ubisoft spokesperson said in a statement to Eurogamer.

"Unfortunately, this should impact 185 employees overall. We are deeply grateful for their contributions and are committed to supporting them through this transition."

Founded in 2002 as FreeStyleGames by a group of former Rare and Codemasters veterans, Ubisoft Leamington had most recently worked as a support studio on the Tom Clancy's The Division series, and also assisted development on games such as Star Wars Outlaws, Skull and Bones and Far Cry 5.

In its heyday, under its previous ownership by Activision, Leamington was best known for its DJ Hero games, before it was put to work on the publisher's Guitar Hero and Call of Duty franchises. Ubisoft then acquired the firm in 2017.

As for the teams that have been downsized, Ubisoft Düsseldorf is best known for developing Anno and The Settlers, while Ubisoft Stockholm most recently worked on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora with Massive Entertainment. Ubisoft Reflections, the veteran team originally founded in 1984 and acquired by Ubisoft in 2006, had been working closely with Leamington supporting AAA game development.

Ubisoft's latest layoffs come as the company continues to try and cut costs after a string of disappointing game launches including the failure of big budget bet Star Wars Outlaws, the shutdown of live-service shooter XDefiant, and repeated delays to Assassin's Creed Shadows amidst wider concern for the firm's future.

Ubisoft has repeatedly reduced its headcount since 2022, when it employed 20,279 people. By the end of September 2024, Ubisoft employed 18,666.

Earlier this month, Ubisoft said it was "taking decisive steps" to reshape the company, in order to "review and pursue various transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders".

Reports previously suggested Ubisoft was keen to take the company private via investment from Chinese giant Tencent, although company boss Yves Guillemot wanting to retain overall control has allegedly proven a sticking point. All eyes now turn to the upcoming launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows on 20th March, whose success has never seemed more vital.