Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Siege X, the "biggest transformation in the game's history"

Rainbow Six Siege is getting its biggest overhaul ever, Ubisoft has announced, and looks set to be retitled as Rainbow Six Siege X.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Ubisoft's ever-popular tactical shooter - the company's biggest and longest-running success of the last decade outside of Assassin's Creed.

This weekend, Ubisoft revealed a teaser video for Rainbow Six Siege X, and described it as "the biggest transformation in the game's history" that was set to introduce "new ways to play, deepened tactical gameplay, and major upgrades all around!"

A full reveal will follow in March, on Thursday 13th at 5pm UK time, but there's a few things we can discern today.

In a blog post, Ubisoft describes Rainbow Six Siege X as "a new era" for its game, "one that sets the stage for the years to come" that's designed to "reinforce Rainbow Six Siege's position at the top of tactical first-person shooters".

So - a sequel, this is not.

Footage teasing next month's showcase simply features shots from the current Rainbow Six Siege, meanwhile. How different will the Rainbow Six Siege X actually look?

Fan feedback to the teaser has been positive, with many hoping that Ubisoft uses this update as an opportunity to strip back some of the many additions that have been added to Siege over the past 10 years - at least as an option, to allow fresh fans an easier route into the game.

The announcement comes as Ubisoft seeks to double down on its strengths - including lots of Assassin's Creed - while the company continues to cut costs and court a potential sale.