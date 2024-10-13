Two Until Dawn stars separately tease a sequel is on the way

Two stars of Supermassive's teen slasher horror Until Dawn have given our strongest hint yet that a sequel could be on the way.

Hayden Panettiere, who played Sam Giddings, and Peter Stormare, who plays Dr Hill, have each separately teased that a follow-up is coming, with Panettiere acknowledging in an interview that "they going further [with the franchise]".

Stormare, on the other hand, posted an image to his Instagram stories that says, "Until Dawn sequel confirmed with the remake?"

"Until Dawn has been around for years and years now. I think people love it," Panettiere said in a new bonus video.

"And the fact that they are going further with it says that there's a want for it."

Hayden Panettiere seemingly teases Until Dawn 2 in a new bonus video.



Peter Stormare (Dr. Hill) also reposted this on his story.#UntilDawn pic.twitter.com/5iwdXw4lg4 — KAMI (@Okami13_) October 12, 2024

Whilst right now we can only take this as unsubstantiated rumours, both Stormare and Panettiere's comments are further bolstered by the remake's new ending, which also heavily implies a sequel is coming.

In related news, the movie adaptation of Supermassive's Until Dawn horror wrapped filming last week.

Director David F. Sandberg shared the news on his Instagram account, saying "we made it until dawn! That’s a wrap on #UntilDawnMovie".