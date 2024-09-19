Two Point Museum opens for visitors next March

Two Point Studios has announced the release date of its next game, Two Point Museum, as pre-orders are now open.

Two Point Museum will launch on 4th March 2025 across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

An Explorer Edition of the game will include five days advanced access (on the digital version only), along with other exclusives. There will also be a Sonic themed pre-order pack featuring Sonic and Shadow staff outfits, in-game plushies, and bonus museum customisation options. So yes, you can turn your prehistory museum into a Sonic wonderland.

Two Point Museum follows Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus in the series, and allows players to create and manage their own museum.

This being a Two Point game, though, expect plenty of whacky exhibits and British humour, as well as expeditions to acquire new items.

The pre-order bonuses | Image credit: Two Point Studios

Shortly after the game's announcement, the studio revealed the game's Marine Life museum theme in addition to prehistory. It's currently unknown what other museum themes will be included.

"Designing a museum, decorating exhibits, adding gifts shops full of tat, providing restaurants, and seeking donations. All the obvious boxes have been ticked, but these alone would be mundane," I wrote after previewing Two Point Museum. "Because of course, here in the world of Two Point County, exhibits aren't just a handful of bones but opportunities for discovery, as well as potential disaster."

To celebrate the game's release date reveal, Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus are now on sale on Steam with an 80 percent discount, with all DLCs available for 50 percent off.