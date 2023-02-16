TwitchCon 2023 dates and locations revealed

Twitch has revealed the dates and locations of its TwitchCon events this year in both Europe and America.

First up is TwitchCon Paris, taking place the 8th - 9th July at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

Then, from 20th - 22nd October TwitchCon Las Vegas will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

TwitchCon is an opportunity for streamers to get together, meet Twitch staff, watch live performances and panel events, and experience esports competitions.

Last year's TwitchCon in Amsterdam had a drag showcase that was huge amounts of fun. Over 14,500 Twitch community members attended - an increase of 65 percent over TwitchCon Berlin in 2019, the first of its kind in Europe.

However, the American event was marred in controversy when a streamer broke her back in a foam pit stand.

"Every day Twitch brings together a global community of millions to share an endless array of passions from gaming to sports, arts, talk-shows and more," said Twitch's Senior Vice President/GM, EMEA, Damian Burns.

"Those who join us in Paris in July will see the magic of Twitch come to life IRL - communities meeting their favourite streamers often for the very first time in-person, history being made in Twitch Rivals competitions, boundless creativity on display at Artist Alley and a wide array of unmissable brand experiences at our Expo Hall."

Tickets for the events themselves are not yet available, but get booking those hotels now if you're looking to attend.