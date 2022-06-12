Try out new colourful racer Victory Heat Rally with this new demo

A demo is now available for colourful racer, Victory Heat Rally.

To celebrate, Playtonic Friends - the publishing arm of Playtonic - also released an all-new teaser trailer yesterday, showing off "a tour of an arcade paradise through the twists of Cayenne Canyon to the turns of Lavendel Forest".

You can check it out below:

"Giving retro a fresh lick of paint, Victory Heat Rally is set to burn rubber on the race track. Are your engines ready?" teases the game's description on Steam, adding the release date is "when the green flag drops".

The racer features 12 characters and 12 cars, vehicle customisation, split-screen multiplayer, and unlockable content, too, including bonus mini-games and easter eggs. You can also tackle 36 stages across 12 locations, with game modes including aracde, rally, and time attack.

The limited-time demo - sorry, it's not clear what those limits are - includes a tutorial, commentary, and split screen for local co-op.

"We'd love to hear your feedback in the forums, so if you have a moment after trying out the new demo, head on over to the forums," the developers say. "Now go out there, Victory is just ahead! And don’t forget to wishlist Victory Heat Rally too."

