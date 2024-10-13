Try "hundreds of amazing demos of games that haven't even released yet" in Steam Next Fest

Steam's next, er, Next Fest is almost upon us, offering "hundreds of amazing demos of games that haven't even released yet".

Launching tomorrow and running until 21st October, Steam Next Fest features a host of vertical slices to let you try before you buy, including demos of upcoming games like Antonblast, Microtopia, Mini Royale, The Precinct, and a game that lets you be a bar-tending vampire, Blood Bar Tycoon.

Other games offering free-to-play demos are Sulfur, Battle Train, Call of Boba, Knights in Tight Spaces, Luma Island, and the intriguingly entitled Is This Game Trying to Kill Me? (Yes. Yes it is).

For more, check out the brief teaser above, and/or head on over to the Next Fest landing page. The fest goes live at 6pm UK time (10am PT) on Monday 14th October.

"No matter what kind of game you're in the mood for, developers from all over the world are showcasing their demos during Next Fest, looking for feedback from players and hoping for wishlists," Steam teases.

Ahead of new California legislation requiring storefronts to make it clear customers are only buying a license for digital content rather than outright owning it, Steam has implemented a message at the point of purchase doing just that.