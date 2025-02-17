Tribe Nine is a new gacha action-RPG from Japanese developers Akatsuki Games and Too Kyo Games.

Danganronpa fans might recognise Too Kyo Games as the studio founded by ex-employees of Spike Chunsoft, including Danganronpa series creator Kazutaka Kodaka. The look of Tribe Nine sure looks similar to Danganronpa's signature dark anime stylings as well!

Whether you're interested in its action, Danganronpa roots, or ties to the Tribe Nine anime, we can help you plan ahead for this gacha release with details on the Tribe Nine release date and Tribe Nine release time below. We've also noted the minimum and recommended PC specs.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Tribe Nine release date

Tribe Nine has a global release date of Thursday, 20th February 2025 (UTC). The App Store on iOS devices also gives a 20th February release date, but the countdown on the game's Steam page actually works out as Tribe Nine releasing at 1am on Wednesday 19th February 2025 in the UK (GMT) / 8pm on Tuesday 18th February in the US (ET).

So, it might be possible to play Tribe Nine a little earlier if you're a PC player.

Image credit: Akatsuki Games

Tribe Nine release time

If the Steam countdown is accurate, here's the Tribe Nine release date and time on PC:

West Coast US : Tuesday 18th February, 5pm (PT)

: Tuesday 18th February, 5pm (PT) Central US : Tuesday 18th February, 7pm (CT)

: Tuesday 18th February, 7pm (CT) East Coast US : Tuesday 18th February, 8pm (ET)

: Tuesday 18th February, 8pm (ET) Japan : Wednesday 19th February, 10am (JST)

: Wednesday 19th February, 10am (JST) Australia : Wednesday 19th February, 12pm (AET)

: Wednesday 19th February, 12pm (AET) UK : Wednesday 19th February, 1am (GMT)

: Wednesday 19th February, 1am (GMT) Europe: Wednesday 19th February, 2am (CET)

Remember, mobile players might have to wait until 20th February to play Tribe Nine.

Image credit: Akatsuki Games

Tribe Nine PC specs

Here's the minimum Tribe Nine system requirements on PC:

OS : Windows 10/11 64bit

: Windows 10/11 64bit Processor : Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3750H (PassMark Score over 8,091 CPU)

: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3750H (PassMark Score over 8,091 CPU) Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : GeForce GTX 1650 / Radeon RX 580 (PassMark Score over 7,860 video card)

: GeForce GTX 1650 / Radeon RX 580 (PassMark Score over 7,860 video card) DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space

And here's the recommended Tribe Nine system requirements on PC:

OS : Windows 10/11 64bit

: Windows 10/11 64bit Processor : Intel Core i7-9700/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (PassMark Score over 13,200 CPU)

: Intel Core i7-9700/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (PassMark Score over 13,200 CPU) Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : GeForce GTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (PassMark Score over 14,000 video card)

: GeForce GTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (PassMark Score over 14,000 video card) DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space

Hope you have fun playing Tribe Nine when it comes out!