Tribe Nine current Banners and list of all Banners

Tribe Nine Banners, also called Synchro, are what you can spend your Enigma Entity and Synchro Medals on to pull for characters and Tension Cards.

There is one permanent Banner in Tribe Nine, with the other two being limited-time ones that are only available for a select period of time. When their countdown is over, they will be replaced by another limited-time Banner with different boosted (Pick up) characters and Tension Cards.

Below, we've detailed what the current Banners are in Tribe Nine, along with a list of all Banners that have ran in the game since its 1.0 launch. When the information is available, we'll also note what the next Banners are.

Tribe Nine current character event Banner

For every 10 pulls you make with Enigma Entity on the current character event Banner, you are guaranteed at least one 2-Star character or Tension Card, and for every 80 pulls you make, you're guaranteed a 3-Star character. If this is not the Banner's boosted (Pick up) character, then the next time you pull a 3-Star, it will be the boosted character.

The current version 1.0 character event Banner in Tribe Nine ends on Thursday 20th March. You can check exactly how long a Banner has left in your own server time by checking the top left-hand corner of an event Banner.

The current Banner in Tribe Nine features Tsuruko Semba, with Tsuruko Semba a new 3-Star dual attack and support character on her The Inquisitive Lady of Literature Banner. Semba has three bars in Attack Ability and Support Ability, one bar in Break Ability, and three bars in Operating Difficulty.

The boosted 2-Star characters on Tsuruko Semba's current Banner are:

Hyakuichitaro Senju

Yutaka Gotanda

Hyakuichitaro Senju has two bars in Attack Ability, three bars in Support Ability, two bars in Break Ability, and one bar in Operating Difficulty. Yutaka Gotanda has three bars in Attack Ability, two bars in Support Ability and Break Ability, and one bar in Operating Difficulty.

Current Tension Card event Banner

For every 10 pulls you make with Enigma Entity on the current Tension Card event Banner, you are guaranteed at least one 2-Star character or Tension Card, and for every 80 pulls you make, you're guaranteed a 3-Star Tension Card. If this is not the Banner's boosted (Pick up) Tension Card, then the next time you pull a 3-Star, it will be the boosted Tension Card.

The current Tension Card event Banner (Innocent Dreams) runs until Thursday 20th March.

The 3-Star Tension Card on the current event Tension Card Banner in Tribe Nine is:

Add Insult to Injury - Tsuruko Semba's signature Tension Card

All of the 2-Star boosted Tension Cards on the current Tension Card Banner are:

Gem of Flames - Hyakuichitaro Senju's signature Tension Card

Unyielding Negotiation Skill - Yutaka Gotanda's signature Tension Card

Standard Synchro Banner

All 3-Star characters and Tension Cards not boosted in event character Banners are available on Standard Synchro, a permanent Banner. For every 10 pulls you make with Synchro Medals or Enigma Entity on Standard Synchro, you are guaranteed at least one 2-Star character or Tension Cards, and for every 80 pulls you make, you're guaranteed a 3-Star character or Tension Card.

After pulling 300 times on Standard Synchro, you get one random character through the 'Special Invitation' bonus, and you can set your target character as any of the featured 3-Stars.

Here are all the 3-Star characters you can get from Standard Synchro:

Enoki Yukigaya

Jio Takinogawa

Miu Jujo

Q

Here's every 2-Star character you can get from Standard Synchro:

Eiji Todoroki

Hyakuichitaro Senju

Koishi Kohinata

Minami Oi

Roku Saigo

Santaro Mita

Tsuki Iroha

Yo Kuronaka

Yutaka Gotanda

List of all Banners in Tribe Nine

As it's just launched, there has only been one limited-time character Banner in Tribe Nine. Once more Banners get added, we'll list them here, including which boosted (Pick up) 3-Star and 2-Star characters you could have obtained, and when the Banners themselves were/are available.

Excluding the permanent Standard Synchro Banner, the table below shows the entire history of all Banners in Tribe Nine:

Banner name 3-Star character 2-Star characters Banner dates The Inquisitive Lady of Literature Tsuruko Semba Hyakuichitaro Senju, Yutaka Gotanda 20th February, 2025 to 20th March, 2025

Good luck pulling on Banners in Tribe Nine!