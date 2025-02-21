Tribe Nine codes and how to redeem them

Tribe Nine codes can give you free items, including Enigma Entity, this February 2025.

Enigma Entity can be used to pull on all types of Banners in Tribe Nine, including the limited-time event character and Tension Card Banners. As Enigma Entity is so rare to get in Tribe Nine, we recommend you redeem all active codes as soon as possible, before the codes expire.

Below, we've listed all of the active Tribe Nine codes, and explain how to redeem codes in Tribe Nine, as there's currently no way to do so in-game.

On this page:

Tribe Nine codes

Here's all of the currently active Tribe Nine codes:

T9STR0AA1 - x60 Free Enigma Entity

After entering a redeem code, the items will be delivered via the in-game mail system, and each code usually has a redeem period of 30 days. It's also worth noting that each redeem code can only be used once per Player ID, so make sure you are logged in to the correct account before entering a redeem code!

Image credit: Akatsuki Games

How to redeem codes in Tribe Nine

Currently, you can only redeem Tribe Nine codes by visiting its webstore - there is no way to do so in the actual game.

Once you've opened the webstore, enter the Player ID (sometimes called UID) that is associated with the account you wish to claim the rewards for, then click 'Log in'. All you have to do now is enter the code you wish to redeem in the box below the option to buy Enigma Entity, then hit 'Redeem code' to send your rewards to your in-game mail.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Akatsuki Games

If you don't know your Player ID, you can find and copy it from the top-right corner of your phone menu in-game, or reveal it on the title screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Akatsuki Games

Remember, each redeem code can only be used once per Player ID, so make sure you are logged in to the correct account before entering a redeem code.

Enjoy your free rewards in Tribe Nine!