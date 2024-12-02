Triangle Strategy pulled from Nintendo eShop

Switch strategy RPG Triangle Strategy has been removed from the Nintendo eShop for unknown reasons.

Although the 2022 game is still available on Steam, Square Enix has confirmed via X/Twitter that for now, it is "temporarily unavailable" for Nintendo Switch. Players who have already purchased it, however, can still download it at their leisure .

Square Enix did not expand on why the game had been withdrawn from sale on the Nintendo eShop, nor give any indication of when it will return.

"Triangle Strategy is temporarily unavailable to purchase on Nintendo Switch eShop," wrote Square Enix. "Those who have already bought the game will be able to download it.

We are working on this and will update when the game is able to be purchased again." — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) December 1, 2024

"We are working on this and will update when the game is able to be purchased again."

A similar issue happened with Square Enix's RPG Octopath Traveler back in March. That too was temporarily delisted after it switched publisher between Nintendo and Square Enix.

We've reached out to Nintendo and will update as and when we find out more.

Triangle Strategy sold 800k copies globally in its first two weeks, 200k of which were sold in Japan and Asia alone.

In Eurogamer's Triangle Strategy review, we said that "despite moving slowly in both its story and in combat, Triangle Strategy ultimately rewards your patience".