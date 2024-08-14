Treyarch shows off Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Terminus Island Zombies map in new trailer

Activision sure is dragging out its reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Zombies mode. But if you're sucker for the undead stuff, there's more where last week's trailer and gameplay reveal came from, with developer Treyarch having now offered a tour of Zombies' Terminus map.

Terminus Island is one of two maps that'll be available at launch (the other being the West Virginian town of Liberty Falls), and Treyarch calls it "one of the largest round-based Zombies maps ever created". Black Ops 6's Zombies mode takes place in the early 90s - five years after the events of Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode - and Terminus Island serves as a prison for some familiar Requiem faces. After their liberation early at the start of the story, players can explore the prison itself before moving out to investigate its tropical island surroundings.

There's a secret research facility specialising in "weird science" (in case you were wondering where the zombies might spring up from this time), as well as the ocean, and assorted smaller islands - all of which players will visit as part of Terminus' main quest. It's described as a "living world" full of scripted encounters, ranging from zombies smashing out of vats and prison guards still trying to control the undead threat, to less fortunate souls being chomped on.

Treyarch's trailer also shows off the new Tentacle Trap - which can be placed above doorways to gobble up zombies as they pass through - and there's even a look at "something bigger" players might encounter out on the water as they sail from island to island in their Tactical Rafts.

And that's pretty much everything in Treyarch's latest Zombies reveal. Expect plenty more to come (including Zombies gameplay on 28th August) ahead of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's 25th October arrival on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and certain tiers of Game Pass.