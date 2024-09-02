Treat yourself to 22 inches of Snake with Big Boss Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater statue

That ever growing pile of video game statue memorabilia is getting bigger.

First4Figures is releasing both a Big Boss statue based on Metal Gear Solid 3 and a Metroid Prime Samus Gravity Suit statue.

The Big Boss statue is "inspired by the poignant ending of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, where Big Boss salutes at The Boss' grave as a final tribute to his mentor". This, First4Figures says, symbolises Big Boss' "unwavering respect and the complex emotions he carries after a mission filled with betrayal and sacrifice".

The figure stands at 21.6" tall thanks to its base, so you get a few more inches of Snake than you did of Venom (for those keeping track). If you are interested in adding this chap to your collection, you can pre-order now, with pre-orders starting at $479.99 at the time of writing. The statue's estimated release is currently set for Q3 next year.

Another statue currently available to pre-order with First4Figures is the Metroid Prime Samus Gravity Suit statue, coming in at 10" high.

"The Gravity Suit is an upgrade to the Power Suit that appears in many iterations of the Metroid series. For this PVC statue, the First4Figures team faithfully recreated the Gravity Suit with its sleek design and iconic components. The statue's base is a version of the Screw Attack emblem, which has since become the logo of the Metroid series itself," reads the statue's description. It also comes with LED lighting that will help bring "Samus to life" when on display.

This statue can be pre-ordered now, with those getting their orders in before 9th September getting a discount thanks to an Early Bird Offer First4Figures is currently promoting. This Samus Gravity Suit statue is set for release during Q4 of this year.

The company is also offering two giveaways, if you want to try your luck, for both Snake and Samus.

Here are the statues next to some drink cans, to give you an idea of size. | Image credit: First4Figures

For more on Metal Gear Solid, Digital Foundry's Tom Morgan recently went hands-on with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on PS5. He called it "doggedly faithful remake" from what he has played so far, but noted "new controls have new consequences".

You can read more of Tom's impressions in Eurogamer's Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater preview here.