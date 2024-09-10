Towerborne is leaning into early access to ensure a successful launch

Towerborne Publisher: Stoic Studios

Stoic Studios Developer: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Availability: Early access 10th September 2024

Early access 10th September 2024 Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam)

Towerborne was first revealed at last summer's Xbox Games Showcase, but little has been shared of the game since so you'd be forgiven for not being up to speed.

However, the game launches in early access on PC today, with a game preview and full release expected on Xbox (and Game Pass) next year. Indeed, early access is a major strategy as part of the game's launch, following in the footsteps of Baldur's Gate 3, Hades, and more. It's Diablo 4, though, that Towerborne is most readily aping.

To take a step back, Towerborne is part ARPG and part beat 'em up from Stoic Studios, the team behind the gritty yet beautifully animated Banner Saga tactics games. It's a change of pace, then, though it's similarly colourful and cartoonish. Away from the poignant storytelling, this is something charming that satisfies on a simpler level.

Outside of the game's central city for the typical suite of character customisation and management, the world map consists of hexagonal tiles that gradually widen out through exploration. Tiles represent battles, bosses, collectible items and more, and are labelled with a danger level from one to four (at least in early access, this could range higher at release) to allow players to balance difficulty and reward.

Inside those levels, the game shifts to a side-scrolling 2.5D beat 'em up that can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op (couch co-op is also on the way next year, so won't be in early access, and crossplay is also planned). There are beasts and creatures to smack in a pleasingly old school way: the camera holds players in place until all enemies are defeated and they move on to the next skirmish. Light and heavy attacks, special abilities, and magical companions (Umbras) are all present to give plenty of options combined with dodges and jumps. It scratches a somewhat mindless itch and I can see players settling in against the hordes in a similar manner to Diablo 4, though this preview didn't include any narrative.

Indeed, it seems Diablo has provided clear inspiration. Over the past year, Stoic has overhauled Towerborne's class and loot system in a manner resembling Blizzard's work. There will now be four classes, each with a specific weapon type: Sentinel (sword and shield), Pyroclast (warclubs), Rockbreaker (gauntlets), and Shadowstriker (daggers). More classes will be added throughout the game's life. Then, there's a typical loot system to pick up weapon and armour drops, each with various stats, abilities, and aspects.

Aspects are the most interesting here, as these can be enhanced and swapped around. Take the bleed effect aspect from one weapon and pop on to another, for instance, or take a piece of legendary gear and customise it with a poison effect aspect. Then it's back to the hex tiles to explore further, gain new loot, and tweak the build further.

The battling is bright and bold | Image credit: Stoic

It's certainly a conventional loop that feels a little rote, although there's the potential for depth and complexity. But that's where early access comes in - Stoic wants to build a community around the game, gain feedback on builds, and finetune the game's balance accordingly. At present there's no set release date for the game beyond 2025; instead, the studio will decide when it's ready based on player reactions.

Considering Stoic's game is published by Xbox Studios, it may seem odd that early access is only on PC - with game preview on Xbox consoles on the way next year. But that's on purpose: Towerborne will properly release day one on Game Pass, but a Stoic representative at Gamescom told me the subscription service is "too powerful" for early access. Simply put, a Game Pass launch would bring too many players to the game at once and not allow for the sort of careful, constructive feedback the studio is seeking.

Early access certainly worked out well for Baldur's Gate 3 and Hades, among others, and it's refreshing to see a studio so openly accepting feedback to ensure the longevity of its game. There are some caveats though. For starters, at whatever point the studio does look to officially launch Towerborne, progress will be wiped to allow all players to start afresh. Secondly, players can purchase one of two founder's packs for early access priced at £21.99 or £39.99, each with various rewards. But at full launch, Towerborne will go free-to-play with optional in-game purchases.

Bosses take plenty of perseverence to take down | Image credit: Stoic

At the least, Stoic is being transparent about pricing. "Founders play a critical role in shaping the game’s evolution, allowing them to directly influence its development," reads an explanation on the game's website. "Your support during Early Access helps us build a game that resonates with the community and stands the test of time."

That's all very well, but will players want to invest time and money into an experience that will ultimately be wiped? The studio claims it has a "special relationship" with its players and has detailed the involvement of the community.

"As we have done in the past, we are focused on playing with, and listening to, you, the player," reads the website. "In addition to our Discord where we hang out and engage with you, there will also be special surveys, posts, and other information that we put out to Founders on a regular basis. That said, the most important thing is that we are active in these spaces and engaging with you.

"Look, of course, we can't take every note or turn every suggestion into reality, but figuring out the best ideas means we have the space to do it together. How you feel and what you want will drive how we update and improve the game. This is a long-term, living game and we want to establish our communication with you early!"

Towerborne certainly has the basis for an enjoyable experience and a decent chunk of that will be available during early access. But, even with transparent communication, is Stoic asking too much of players?