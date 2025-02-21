Tony Hawks Pro Skater announcement teased in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's latest map

There've been strong hints a new Tony Hawk project is in the works for some time now, but it looks like an official announcement could finally be looming - based on a sneaky tease that's appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's latest map.

Hints that Activision might be looking to revive its dormant skating franchise first emerged last September, when Tony Hawk revealed he'd "been talking to [the publisher] again". That was followed by pro skateboarder Tyshawn Jones' claims earlier this month that he was "in a Tony Hawk coming out... a new one they're remastering".

And it now looks like Activision may finally be readying to make things official. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Season 02 Reloaded update went live earlier today, introducing a remastered version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 2's skatepark-themed multiplayer map, Grind.

Although the skatepark serves as Grind's focal point, the map also hosts several other notable areas - including a skate-themed store that appears to be teasing some big things. To the rear of the unit hangs a large TV screen showing the date 03.04.25, alongside the unmistakable branding Activision used for 2020's well-received Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 remake.

The obvious inference is that Activision will be announcing its new Tony Hawk project on 4th March this year (or possibly 3rd April, if it's suddenly come over all European). And as to what it'll be revealing, it's hard not to suspect - given the branding and Tyshawn Jones' previous talk of "remastering" - we could be looking at an announcement of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4.

Tony Hawk himself previously revealed a Pro Skater 3+4 remake had been in the works at one point following the success of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2. However, plans were reportedly scuppered when Activision merged developer Vicarious Visions into Blizzard, turning it into support studio for the Diablo franchise and other Blizzard games.

Whatever Activision is teasing, it doesn't look like we'll have too long to wait before everything is revealed. And in the meantime, there's always Black Ops 6's Season 02 Reloaded update, which - alongside its new Grind map - is playing host to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.